Cat clings to van roof at highway speeds

The Rankin family was driving down I-480 in Omaha, Nebraska, on May 18, when they spotted a cat clinging to the roof of a van driving in the lane next to them. They were able to alert the drivers of the van so they could pull over and rescue the cat.
Police released video showing a three thieves struggling to steal a safe from an Oklahoma City home. “From the looks of it, they may need to spend a little more time in the gym before their next heist," police posted on their Facebook page.
The kangaroo that made national headlines earlier this week for busting out of its pen in rural South Carolina escaped again Thursday. The McCormick County Sheriff's Office says it was recaptured and is back in the pen.
A life-size, 14-foot-high TIE fighter, as seen in the "Star Wars" movies, is at home on a Ceres almond farm after appearances in the Turlock Christmas parade and Modesto's recent Star Wars Day celebration.