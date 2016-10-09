Opinion

October 9, 2016 5:13 PM

The five spot: 5 back stories for creepy clowns

From the Editorial Board

Five possible explanations for creepy clown sightings around Puyallup/Pierce County.

 

1 Afifi Shriners hold autumn tryouts, put in early rehearsal time before 2017 Daffodil Parade.

 

2 Members of J.P. Patches and Gertrude Fan Club (South Sound chapter) engage in live-action role play.

 

3 After big wave of Barnum and Bailey layoffs, word spread about Puyallup's welcoming attitude toward the homeless.

 

4 They're not creepy clowns; they're creepy politicians wearing too much makeup for their election ads.

 

5 Clown car caravan broke down on Meridian, still waiting for tow truck to show up.

 

Bonus answer (call it a baker's five spot)

 

6. Just some Bozo or Joker with too much time on his hands.

