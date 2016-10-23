The five spot: 5 things overheard between governor candidates

Five bits of banter that might’ve been exchanged backstage at last week’s Washington governor debate.
1 Inslee: Love that TV commercial where you're stuck in traffic. Does your pizza guy deliver on I-5 near the Tacoma Dome?
2 Bryant: The best thing about this debate? No matter what we say, we'll look like class acts compared to Trump and Clinton.
3 Inslee: I’ve gotta level with you. For the first three months of the campaign, I thought you were Bill Bradley, the former U.S. senator and New York Knick.
4 Bryant: No respect! It's tough for Republicans in this state. Is it too late to change my legal name to Ronald Reagan or Dan Evans?
5 Inslee: The part of this job you can never prepare for? Writer's cramp! They don't warn you about all the bills you have to sign.
Bonus answer:
6 Bryant: Man, I haven't eaten since breakfast. Wanna go 50-50 on a pizza?
