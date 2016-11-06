The five spot: 5 election moments that inspired us

Five thank-you notes for election moments we won’t soon forget.
1 To Bruce Dammeier, candidate for Pierce County executive. Re: The Facebook post showing your family wrapped in Seahawks gear and opponent Rick Talbert posing with Dallas Cowboy cheerleaders. Thanks for focusing on issues that matter. And for blowing the whistle on a shocking betrayal.
2 To Bill Bryant and Jay Inslee, candidates for governor. Re: Tacoma City Club forum on Nov. 2, where Inslee momentarily refused to sit at the same table with Bryant and Bryant refused to leave. Thanks for figuring this out and serving as a model for Israeli-Palestinian peace.
3 To Tim Eyman, initiative maven. Re: Your Forrest Gump-like knack for showing up all the time everywhere, despite not running for any office or having any initiatives on this ballot. Thanks for epitomizing the expression: "How can we miss you when you never go away?"
4 To state Rep. Michelle Caldier, candidate for 26th Legislative District. Re: Your campaign mailer that included a free toothbrush. Thanks for being a dentist in your real job, not a proctologist.
5 To Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump. Re: Your TV advertising blitz during the final game of the World Series, when we were trying to escape this !@#$% election. Thanks for nuthin’.
Comments