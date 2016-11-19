Are you feeling guilty yet, Donald Trump supporters?

1:17 WATCH: Tacoma's Crystal Judson center representatives reflect on 10 years of work Pause

1:51 VIDEO: Idea for a community center in Tacoma's East Side is born

0:30 Anti-Trump protesters dress up, speak out at Tacoma's Wright Park

2:07 Seahawks coach Pete Carroll excited to see RB Thomas Rawls return Sunday

4:13 Highlights: Tre Weed, Ben Wilson step up in Sumner's 16-13 state win over Woodinville

1:29 WATCH: Peninsula coach Ross Filkins discusses season-ending loss to Meadowdale

4:18 WATCH: Lincoln's season ends in 3A state quarterfinal loss to O'Dea

1:35 Old Japanese-American building on move in Eatonville

0:44 Detectives: Camera catches parents abandon 2-year-old at gas station

1:01 Calico Cat Motel shut down for meth, prostitution, crime