Opinion

December 25, 2016 5:35 PM

The five spot: 5 holiday songs for Northwest newsmakers

From the Editorial Board

Five Christmas theme songs for Washingtonians.

 

1. “White Christmas” — For the Republican caucuses in both chambers of the Legislature. May you discover the gift of diversity, someday.

 

2. “Oh Come, All Ye Faithless” — For the four state electors who broke their pledge and didn’t vote for their party’s candidate in the Electoral College.

 

3. “We Three Kings” — For the Pierce County Council triumvirate who became a royal pain by blocking majority support for a mental health tax.

 

4. “The Twelves’ Days of Christmas” — For Seattle Seahawks fans who want nothing more this season than a long run in the playoffs.

 

5. “Blue Christmas” — For the Tacoma Police Department. May you find peace in this time of loss.

