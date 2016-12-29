Stambaugh welcomes ethics board into 21st century

1:17 WATCH: Tacoma's Crystal Judson center representatives reflect on 10 years of work Pause

1:51 VIDEO: Idea for a community center in Tacoma's East Side is born

1:12 Husky fans W-hoop it up at airport tailgate party

1:15 Coach Lorenzo Romar gets ready for Pac-12 opener

1:06 UW guard David Crisp talks about his hot streak

1:41 WATCH: Wilson coach Dave Alwert discusses 85-82 win over Franklin

4:04 Russell Wilson thinks Seahawks' offense 'is not that far away'

4:11 Alabama OLB coach Tosh Lupoi knows many UW players

2:45 Alabama coach Nick Saban discusses new OC Steve Sarkisian