Opinion

December 29, 2016 5:29 PM

Headlines you might read in 2017

From The Editorial Board

President Trump’s big speech: “The state of the union is y-u-u-u-ge!’

All soldiers home safe to celebrate JBLM’s 100th anniversary

Tacoma retires ! from Click cable logo, replaces it with ?

Lincoln High students negotiate trade deal between Presidents Trump and China’s Jinping

Pam Roach decides not to move to Tacoma, run for mayor

County Council spends $500K on an advisory vote for a $500K expenditure

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson invites public to join his Lawsuit of the Month Club

Hillary Clinton eyes 2020 as the year of perfect vision: Decides to run again

World Series Champs Mariners take cue from Cubs

Melania won’t leave NY: “White House too dowdy”

Kardashians end reality show; world yawns

Oscar shocker: “Bad Santa 2”’ earns Best Pic

Legislature wraps a month early, school funding obligation found in lobby couch cushion

Related content

Opinion

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Governor Jay Inslee speaks to the News Tribune editorial board

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos