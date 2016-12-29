Headlines you might read in 2017

President Trump’s big speech: “The state of the union is y-u-u-u-ge!’
All soldiers home safe to celebrate JBLM’s 100th anniversary
Tacoma retires ! from Click cable logo, replaces it with ?
Lincoln High students negotiate trade deal between Presidents Trump and China’s Jinping
Pam Roach decides not to move to Tacoma, run for mayor
County Council spends $500K on an advisory vote for a $500K expenditure
Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson invites public to join his Lawsuit of the Month Club
Hillary Clinton eyes 2020 as the year of perfect vision: Decides to run again
World Series Champs Mariners take cue from Cubs
Melania won’t leave NY: “White House too dowdy”
Kardashians end reality show; world yawns
Oscar shocker: “Bad Santa 2”’ earns Best Pic
Legislature wraps a month early, school funding obligation found in lobby couch cushion
