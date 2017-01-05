Media attack fake news but also peddle left-wing nonsense

1:35 'Flu epidemic' hits Pierce County hard Pause

2:00 Devin Hester thanks Carroll for finally giving him 'a scholarship'

1:38 Family talks about 15-year-old who died after stepmom allegedly made medicine mistake

2:23 Huskies coach Lorenzo Romar previews game vs. No. 15 Oregon

3:07 Doug Baldwin begins with a breakdown of his Star Wars fandom

0:18 Tacoma Kmart store to close

2:35 Washington Electoral College makes their choice

2:28 Volunteer driver transports love and care

2:01 Satan club controversy at Point Defiance Elementary