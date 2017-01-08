Want to write columns for the TNT?

The deadline for The News Tribune’s 2017 roster of reader columnists is fast approaching.
Applications are due Wednesday. We are looking for talented contributors who represent the diversity of South Sound residents — urban, suburban and rural, young, old and in between.
To apply, readers should submit two freshly written sample columns (not previously written material), each 500 to 700 words. Include a cover letter telling us a bit about yourself and how best to contact you during the day.
Samples should be personal essays grounded in firsthand experience and observation, not commentary on national or political issues. Successful applicants will have a strong voice and engage readers with skillful use of such techniques as characterization, narrative, precise detail, humor, vignettes or wordplay.
Only email submissions will be considered. Submit them to karen.irwin@thenewstribune.com.
Put “Reader columnist” in the subject line.
