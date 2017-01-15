The five spot: 5 things overheard at the governor’s ball

Five things possibly overheard at the governor’s inaugural ball.
1.“The seafood theme is classy, but the geoduck ice sculpture seems a bit naughty, don’t you think?”
2. “Stay away from the chocolate fountain. There’s a rumor that the chief justice accidentally dropped her gavel in it.”
3. “Nice to hear Tacoma’s Vicci Martinez sing the national anthem. Even better that nobody sat or knelt in protest.”
4. “Live country music? Cotton candy glow sticks? If you ignore the tuxedos and gowns, it’s like a night at the Puyallup Fair!”
5. “Excuse me, but it’s been nearly 3 minutes since I snapped my last VIP selfie, and I’m going to ambush the first lady in the restroom.”
And a bonus SIXTH spot for online readers only:
6. “Good thing the freeloading newsies don’t have access to the food tents, or the rest of us would starve.”
Comments