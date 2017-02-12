Opinion

The five spot: 5 Puget Sound tweets Trump has not yet tweeted

Five more tweets of disapproval we'd enjoy seeing President Donald Trump aim at Washington state companies.

 

1. “Still tremendously upset that so-called luxury store @Nordstrom dissed beautiful daughter Ivanka! DT will never buy long, red ties there now! #FakeClass.”

 

2. “Shame, shame @Starbucks! Your very bad refugee hiring scheme means Americans lose god-given right to safe and secure overpriced lattes!”

 

3. "@Costco: just a warehouse, not fabulous. Cotlets: just ugly fruit, not candy.”

 

4. "Very un-American that @amazon is selling toilet paper with DT's face — only one ply and PROBABLY MADE IN MEXICO!"

 

5. "So disappointed to find out #AlmondRoca wrappers not real gold leaf. Tremendously unclassy! Make America gold again!"

 

Extra bonus spots for online readers:

 

6. “Add @thenewstribune to list of dishonest press for ignoring many, many horrible acts of terror. #BowlingGreenMassacre #BoeingGreenMassacre."

 

7. “@Seahawks: No Tom Brady, just losers. @SoundersFC: Not even an American sport.”

