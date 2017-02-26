The five spot: 5 ways to ease Sound Transit sticker shock in South Sound

Five ways to take the edge off higher Sound Transit taxes for Pierce County residents.
1 With every car tab renewal, ST should provide a punch card for 10 free Pink Elephant car washes.
2 Give away glossy photos of Mayor Marilyn Strickland and other ST board members, signed “Thanks for all you do to bring light rail to Tacoma. Sorry you might be dead before it arrives.”
3 Push for ST officials to extend taxing district south to Thurston County, at least as far as the carbon-neutral governor’s mansion.
4 Show King County folks how you feel: Give dirty looks, display a “no means no” bumper sticker and flash the unofficial “I hate ST3” hand gesture while stuck in traffic with them.
5 Buy a cryogenic sleep chamber for your basement, with clock set to wake you up in 2030.
Comments