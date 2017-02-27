End of life: Expand physician-assisted suicide

Physician-assisted suicide should be legal across the entire nation. Six states in the U.S., including Washington, have legalized it.
Generally, a person who goes through with an assisted suicide is terminally ill and has made the decision to die on their own terms and at the time they want to. It is not open to anyone who just feels a need to not live anymore; there are thorough tests and assessments done to ensure a patient qualifies for this procedure.
Many other countries have already legalized physician-assisted suicide, so why is America lagging behind? Shouldn’t someone have the right to decide how they want to die? Working together, we can help give people the right to die with dignity and on their own terms.
