Advice lady dishes on three versions of Trump

2:48 Father and sister of armored-car guard murder victim cheer Odies Walker's life sentence Pause

1:33 A food bank where you get to pick what you like

1:35 Stanford's Michael Rector has been talking to Seahawks' Doug Baldwin

1:59 Highlights: Bellarmine Prep stuns top-ranked Central Valley in 4A quarterfinals

1:43 Watch a calzone, pizza's best friend, come to life

2:10 Latino Legislative Day rally draws more than 1,000 to the Capitol

1:45 Matchless Brewery Makes Move to Its Own Space.mp4

2:22 Bellarmine Prep alum Sefo Liufau at Combine on his love for Tacoma and his NFL goals

2:09 UW's John Ross is the buzz at NFL Combine, says 'I was gifted with speed'