March 5, 2017 4:52 PM

The five spot: 5 possible reasons Costco is jacking up fees

Five explanations for Costco’s decision to raise membership fees this year.

 

1 Inspired by President Trump to build expensive wall around every store to keep out illegal immigrants, zombies and other nonmembers.

 

2 Fine print in last year’s Sound Transit ballot measure requires Costco members to pay for part of ST3 transit projects.

 

3 City of Kirkland is demanding royalties for having its name slapped on house-brand products so many years.

 

4 The extra Obamacare cost of admitting members with pre-existing conditions and letting kids stay on parents’ membership until they turn 26.

 

5 All those Saturday afternoon happy hour appetizers aren’t really free, people.

