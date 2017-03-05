The five spot: 5 possible reasons Costco is jacking up fees

Five explanations for Costco’s decision to raise membership fees this year.
1 Inspired by President Trump to build expensive wall around every store to keep out illegal immigrants, zombies and other nonmembers.
2 Fine print in last year’s Sound Transit ballot measure requires Costco members to pay for part of ST3 transit projects.
3 City of Kirkland is demanding royalties for having its name slapped on house-brand products so many years.
4 The extra Obamacare cost of admitting members with pre-existing conditions and letting kids stay on parents’ membership until they turn 26.
5 All those Saturday afternoon happy hour appetizers aren’t really free, people.
