March 12, 2017 4:30 PM

The Five Spot: 5 reasons to like daylight saving time

Five good things about daylight saving time.

 

1 An extra hour to ride a bike on Foothills Trail, walk the dog on Ruston Way or protest the federal immigration detention center on the Tideflats.

 

2 Burn less electricity, don't get squeezed as badly by Tacoma Power rate hikes. (Oh, it’s a flat increase of $5.75 a month? Never mind; let those light bulbs shine!)

 

3 No more confusing/annoying 10 p.m. phone calls to Arizona relatives; same old confusing/annoying 10 p.m. calls to New York relatives.

 

4 More daylight to magnify the mountains, water and other Puget Sound scenery — and more traffic during road construction season to sit back and enjoy the view.

 

5 Six words: Tacoma Rainiers home opener, April 11.

