The Five Spot: 5 things Tacoma can tell Trump about Chinese leader

Five lessons President Trump could learn from Tacoma to prepare for his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
1 He might enjoy it if you give him a personalized high school football jersey and have a team perform drills for him.
2 Don’t serve him famous Mar-a-Lago spaghetti and meatballs. He’s not a fan of American pasta, as Tacoma Port Commissioner Connie Bacon found out.
3 Feel free to discuss collaborative ways to fight climate change. Resist your instinct to accuse his country of plotting to invent climate change.
4 Free trade is good, free trade is good, free trade is good. (Rinse and repeat.)
5 Xi is his name, not his number, as Tacoma was well aware. Calling him “Eleven” might cause an international incident.
