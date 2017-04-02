Opinion

April 2, 2017 4:09 PM

The Five Spot: 5 things Tacoma can tell Trump about Chinese leader

From the Editorial Board

Five lessons President Trump could learn from Tacoma to prepare for his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

 

1 He might enjoy it if you give him a personalized high school football jersey and have a team perform drills for him.

 

2 Don’t serve him famous Mar-a-Lago spaghetti and meatballs. He’s not a fan of American pasta, as Tacoma Port Commissioner Connie Bacon found out.

 

3 Feel free to discuss collaborative ways to fight climate change. Resist your instinct to accuse his country of plotting to invent climate change.

 

4 Free trade is good, free trade is good, free trade is good. (Rinse and repeat.)

 

5 Xi is his name, not his number, as Tacoma was well aware. Calling him “Eleven” might cause an international incident.

