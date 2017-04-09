The Five Spot: 5 reasons Trump should let Washington pot law stand

Five reasons President Trump should butt out of Washington and other states’ marijuana legalization laws.
1 He claims to favor Founding Fathers’ originalist thinking, and that means states’ rights — and appreciation for hemp.
2 He should keep all options open for when he opens his Mar-a-Lago Northwest resort. (In Tokeland, Washington?)
3 Alaska legalized, and does he really want to tick off those roughneck ice chippers who supported him? Including pal Sarah Palin?
4 Does he want another lawsuit thrown in his face from that pest, Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson?
5 C’mon, man, don’t harsh our mellow. We all need a legal way to take the edge off your presidency.
