Opinion

April 9, 2017 4:38 PM

The Five Spot: 5 reasons Trump should let Washington pot law stand

From the Editorial Board

Five reasons President Trump should butt out of Washington and other states’ marijuana legalization laws.

 

1 He claims to favor Founding Fathers’ originalist thinking, and that means states’ rights — and appreciation for hemp.

 

2 He should keep all options open for when he opens his Mar-a-Lago Northwest resort. (In Tokeland, Washington?)

 

3 Alaska legalized, and does he really want to tick off those roughneck ice chippers who supported him? Including pal Sarah Palin?

 

4 Does he want another lawsuit thrown in his face from that pest, Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson?

 

5 C’mon, man, don’t harsh our mellow. We all need a legal way to take the edge off your presidency.

Related content

Opinion

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Governor Jay Inslee speaks to the News Tribune editorial board

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos