The Five Spot: 5 reasons not to mind getting hauled off a plane at Sea-Tac

Five reasons why Sea-Tac Airport would be a great place to be forcibly bumped from a flight.
1 This is the high-tech Puget Sound region. You won’t get better-quality passenger recordings of your “reaccommodation” anywhere else.
2 On the concourse, you’ll find no end of massage chairs and Starbucks to help recover after being dragged from your United flight.
3 If you fly Alaska, chief football officer Russell Wilson will escort you from your seat, and he’s a really polite guy.
4 You can’t swing a dead cat without hitting a civil-rights lawyer around here.
5 Extra time to stay in town for a Mariners game, where you can see what a real beatdown looks like.
