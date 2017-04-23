The Five Spot: 5 overlooked parts of Washington distracted-driver law

Five things buried in fine print of Washington’s revised distracted driving law.
1 List of personal electronic devices banned for drivers does not include massaging car seats, pacemakers or moustache trimmers.
2 Getting caught with a pet in one’s lap may subject driver to a $100 fine. If pet is using an electronic device, the animal and device may be impounded.
3 Anyone driving the mind-numbing stretch of Interstate 90 between Moses Lake and Spokane is exempt from law. (By request of Sen. Mark Schoesler of Ritzville.)
4 The provision allowing “minimal use of a finger” should not be construed as permission to flip off drivers that irritate you.
5 On second offense, the fine doubles; on third offense, your Sound Transit car tab fees triple.
