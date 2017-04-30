Opinion

April 30, 2017 4:21 PM

The Five Spot: 5 signs of doom and Pacific Northwest spring gloom

From the Editorial Board

Five signs of the apocalypse and/or spring in the Puget Sound.

 

1 After record-smashing 45 inches of rain between October and April, “Noah” climbs the charts as one of the most popular Washington baby names.

 

2 Inexplicable, random phenomena are reported, such as men wearing flaming underwear while passed out in the Spanaway Walmart bathroom.

 

3 Lawmakers in Olympia adjourn briefly, go outside to see their shadow, then return to their warm den for six more weeks (months?) of winter.

 

4 North Korean leader Kim Jong-un names his two newest intercontinental ballistic missiles “Fat Man” and “Tacoma Boy.”

 

5 Mayors start calling news conferences to share information about identifying marks on their private parts.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Gov. Inslee: Wages must be competitive at Western State

Gov. Inslee: Wages must be competitive at Western State 0:35

Gov. Inslee: Wages must be competitive at Western State
Governor Jay Inslee speaks to the News Tribune editorial board 13:49

Governor Jay Inslee speaks to the News Tribune editorial board
WATCH: Tacoma's Crystal Judson center representatives reflect on 10 years of work 1:17

WATCH: Tacoma's Crystal Judson center representatives reflect on 10 years of work

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos