How $3 million in political donations stands in the way of justice for this boy's death

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:35 Gov. Inslee: Wages must be competitive at Western State Pause 1:52 John Schneider on Seahawks third-round pick Amara Darboh 1:22 Reader gifts welding gear to homeless welder 0:47 What does the Puget Sound Regional Council do? 2:46 TNT's Gregg Bell, Dave Boling on Seahawks missing out on top UW Huskies DBs 4:34 What to expect for the Seahawks on Day 2 of the NFL Draft 2:12 Going to court as a positive experience 1:43 Homeless eviction from Tacoma 'Jungle' underway 0:24 Happy birthday, Leonys 3:05 News conference about incident at Hawkins Middle School Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Caleb Sears was 6 when he died during oral surgery. His aunt, Anna Kaplan, has helped lead the family's effort to change the law to protect other kids. His grandmother, Ann Bentley, has joined in, too. A powerful lobby has stood in the family's way. Dan Morain The Sacramento Bee