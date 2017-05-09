Washington loves Gen. McMaster, but Trump does not

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:35 Gov. Inslee: Wages must be competitive at Western State Pause 1:48 Ted Bundy's childhood West End home is remodeled and sold 1:13 Dead body found below Five Mile Drive in Tacoma 1:15 Auburn Mountainview baseball finds inspiration in teammate's fatal battle with brain cancer 1:20 Millionaire developer-turned-philanthropist Fred Roberson isn’t done giving new life to Tacoma’s landmarks 3:18 John Schneider, Pete Carroll describe Seahawks draft moves, picks and more 3:08 "It would be a disservice to our students." Principal opposes bill to end standardized testing 1:56 Fox Island church explores white privilege 0:45 What does a million-dollar home look like? 1:43 Homeless eviction from Tacoma 'Jungle' underway Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, former commander of the Maneuver Center of Excellence at Fort Benning, Georgia discussed influencing an organization during this excerpt of an interview first published in July 2014. President Donald Trump has chosen McMaster as the nation’s next national security adviser, a position that became with the ouster of Michael Flynn, a retired Army general. Robin Trimarchi / The Ledger-Enquirer