Sports has never seen a fall - from greatness and grace - like that of Tiger Woods

These are file photos by year showing Tiger Woods, starting in 1994 and ending with a 2017 photo provided by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office on Monday, May 29, 2017. Tiger Woods attributed an "unexpected reaction" to prescription medicine for his arrest on a DUI charge that landed him in a Florida jail Monday for nearly four hours. Woods, the 14-time major champion who had back surgery five weeks ago, was arrested on suspicion of DUI at about 3 a.m. Monday and taken to Palm Beach County jail. AP