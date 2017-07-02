The Five Spot

Gov. Jay Inslee, lower-center, April 19, 2017, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash.
Gov. Jay Inslee, lower-center, April 19, 2017, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. Ted S. Warren AP
Opinion

July 02, 2017 4:05 PM

Five reasons to celebrate a signed budget deal from the Washington State Legislature:

 

1 Fourth of July won’t be pushed back until next year.

 

2 We get bragging rights for the having the fastest speed-reading lawmakers in the West: They deciphered a 616 page document in less than 24 hours.

 

3 Now that kids can go back to school, lawmakers can fix the roads and bridges they use to get there.

 

4 The bipartisan budget agreement is all the data we need: Dogs and cats really can live together.

 

5 Gov. Inslee finally gets to use that new pen he got for Christmas.

