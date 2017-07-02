The Five Spot

Five reasons to celebrate a signed budget deal from the Washington State Legislature:
1 Fourth of July won’t be pushed back until next year.
2 We get bragging rights for the having the fastest speed-reading lawmakers in the West: They deciphered a 616 page document in less than 24 hours.
3 Now that kids can go back to school, lawmakers can fix the roads and bridges they use to get there.
4 The bipartisan budget agreement is all the data we need: Dogs and cats really can live together.
5 Gov. Inslee finally gets to use that new pen he got for Christmas.
