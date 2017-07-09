Opinion

July 09, 2017 4:23 PM

The Five Spot: 5 shows we’d pay to see on Tacoma Click system

From the Editorial Board

Five exclusive programs coming soon (we hope) to Tacoma’s Click Cable TV.

 

1 “House of Cards.” There’s ambition, arm twisting and public subsidies galore in this saga of a municipal telecom system that started from nothing. How long until it all falls down?

 

2 “Suits.” Attorneys earning $425 an hour are the big winners in this legal drama about a long fight over the future of a local cable TV operation. These lawyers are “all in,” baby!

 

3 “Desperate Housewives.” Facing a 31-day blackout of their favorite channel due to a cable rate-hike dispute, several bored spouses get off the couch. Rollicking adventures ensue.

 

4 “Kill Bill, Vol. 3.” A swashbuckling tale of local cable and broadband internet crusaders determined to get rid of the dastardly public utility boss. This time, it’s personal.

 

5 “The Walking Dead.” Zombie apocalypse arrives after accident at city’s new liquefied natural gas plant; survivors band together behind walls of Fort Nisqually at Point Defiance Park.

