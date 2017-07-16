Opinion

July 16, 2017 5:06 PM

The Five Spot: 5 things that might goose primary election turnout

From the Editorial Board

Five fun ways to boost voter participation in the Aug. 1 primary election.

 

1 Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson should bring back the popular “I voted” sticker — and throw in a bonus lollipop.

 

2 To attract young voters, create variation of the dating app Tinder. Swipe right to vote “yes” for a candidate; swipe left for “no.”

 

3 Scratch-and-sniff ballots.

 

 

 

4 Pass law mandating early voter registration of 16- and 17-year-olds. Scofflaws are entered into an annual Hunger Games competition.

 

5 To attract the elusive male 25-35 age demographic, wrap voters pamphlets in brown paper. And don’t forget the centerfold.

