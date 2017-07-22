Putin masterfully manipulates U.S., says Tacoma-based Russia scholar

As the Russia collusion saga unfolds with new revealing details, about 73 percent of Republicans think President Donald Trump has done nothing wrong in his dealings with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to a recent new NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll.
The majority of Democrats and independents believe Trump’s actions are either illegal or unethical. In reality, Putin’s interference in our election is a bipartisan matter.
To begin with, Russia doesn’t perceive our country as its friend. From 2013 to 2017, Russians listed Americans as the most hostile nation, according to Russian polls.
For Putin’s propaganda machine, the Cold War has never ended because the collapse of the Soviet Union became, in his own words, “the greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the century.”
The Russian invasion of Georgia in 2008 was a serious sign that Putin intended to challenge the status quo. Five years later, he impinged on Ukraine’s domestic politics and left Ukrainians to deal with civil war.
Putin also backed Iran’s nuclear program and sent his troops to defend the Syrian regime.
When the U.S. intelligence community concluded that Putin ordered an “influence campaign to undermine public faith in the U.S. democratic process,” Americans didn’t take it seriously. Even the U.S. stock market ignored the threat and continued to rally despite simmering political volatility.
Meddling in U.S. elections was Putin’s masterpiece. He understood the growing influence of social media among voters. As studies show, 38 percent of adult Americans get their news online.
Therefore, as Trump started campaigning, Russia hired internet trolls to pose as Trump supporters. These fake accounts were boosting Trump’s online outreach and harassing his most outspoken critics.
Additionally, Putin’s operatives created sham news websites to portray Hillary Clinton as a candidate with fatal health problems who was ready to hand control of the nation to a shadow government of global financial elites.
Putin weaponized the internet against Americans by sowing discord, feeding our worst fears and betting on Trump’s political naiveté. It was a type of information warfare that he, a former KGB agent, knew well; rumors and conspiracy theories that are repeatedly shared eventually become truth.
At the same time, Putin enlisted the assistance of Cozy Bear and Fancy Bear — two hacking teams with links to Russian intelligence services.
In October, the U.S. government reported that Russian intelligence services stole emails from the Democratic National Committee and forwarded the contents to Wikileaks, another hacking team.
It was the same group that Mitch McConnell, Senate Republican leader, named high-tech terrorists in 2010.
Finally, Putin made his best move when his operatives reached out to Trump’s campaign via his own son and offered compromising information against Clinton.
The email, whose accuracy was confirmed by Trump Jr., said “this is obviously very high level and sensitive information but is part of Russia and its government’s support for Mr. Trump.”
There is a catch in this story. If Putin’s agents wanted to contact Trump’s team without leaving a trail, they would have done so; Russians aren’t novices in intelligence tradecraft. On the contrary, it seems as if just enough evidence was left to compromise Trump’s presidency and provoke political chaos.
As a result of these coordinated efforts to subvert our democracy and demoralize citizens, we now have a country where a record 77 percent of Americans perceive the nation as divided and where truth has nothing to do with facts because everybody lies, including elected officials.
For Trump, this is a Pyrrhic victory. Considerable damage from his dealings with Putin outweigh any political gains.
It is time for Americans to wake up. Putin is far more dangerous than most of us think. He takes calculated political risks and creates situations detrimental to his opponents, regardless of outcomes.
Revival of Russia’s glory is the quintessence of Putin’s politics. He casts himself as the political messiah who can make Russia great again. (Although, thus far, he has only made himself great.)
To outsmart Putin, we need to overcome the partisan divide, learn from our mistakes and protect our democracy.
Tacoma resident Geysar Gurbanov is a Rotary Peace Fellow and graduated with a master’s degree in East European and Russian Studies from the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill. Twitter @geysar.
