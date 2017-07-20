Street name is apt tribute for fallen Tacoma street cop

A ribbon of road newly named for Tacoma Police Officer Reginald “Jake” Gutierrez brings visitors to a park full of giggling children and fun-loving families. But it should never be confused for Easy Street.
Far from it. The journey that brought Gutierrez’s survivors and Tacoma Police Department comrades here on a sunny July day is paved with sacrifice and grief.
They assembled Wednesday at Stewart Heights Park to dedicate Reginald Gutierrez Lane, nearly eight months after the 45-year-old TPD veteran was killed by a gunman in a dark hallway during a domestic standoff on Nov. 30.
The park serves the same Eastside community that Gutierrez served with honor for 17 years, breaking up disputes, connecting with wayward youths and showing a soft touch with homeless and suicidal people.
Renaming the entry street is a fitting way to keep his spirit alive, much as other fallen guardians of public safety have been memorialized around Pierce County. There’s Four Heroes Elementary School in Lakewood, dedicated to the officers gunned down at a local coffee shop in 2009. There’s Nathan Chapman Trail on South Hill, named for the JBLM Green Beret and first American killed in the Afghanistan war. And many more.
As Tacoma grows and new streets are built, the city should consider recognizing the 10 other police officers who died in the line of duty, from Minor Cudihee in 1892 to James Lewis in 2004.
Tributes can never replace a father who won’t be present to walk his daughter down the aisle on her wedding day. They can’t replace a partner who’s no longer around to offer a smile and a joke at shift change.
Joe Coughlin, the protagonist in the Dennis Lehane Prohibition-era crime novel “Live By Night,” says as much after the death of his father, legendary Boston Police Capt. Thomas Coughlin.
“And yet dead was dead. Gone was gone. No edifice, no legacy, no bridge named after you could change that. You were only guaranteed one life, so you’d better live it.”
Officer Jake Gutierrez filled his one earthly life to the brim with dynamic, purposeful living, to hear it from family and friends who gathered on his street this week.
He was first on the scene in time of need, said Police Chief Don Ramsdell. He helped people, made them happy, left them smiling, said Loretta Cool, a police spokeswoman and friend. He was “crazy, fun loving, very protective,” said his sister, Antoinette.
An honorable, meaningful life? “He lived it,” she said.
Antoinette Gutierrez said she’ll visit the street whenever she’s in Tacoma. She hopes in the future when people drive by her brother’s street sign and wonder who he is, they will do a little research and find out.
That would be inspirational homework for current and future Eastside school children — indeed, a legacy worth knowing for Tacomans of all ages.
