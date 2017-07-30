I deserve better, says transgender former Army tanker

Last week my president betrayed me. I’m a transgender veteran of the U.S. Army. In 1976 I joined the Army and became first a tank gunner, then a tank commander. In the 1970s and ‘80s, we practiced relentlessly to defend Europe and America.
Being a combat soldier is no picnic. You work hard and, believe me, tank crew is a dirty, stressful and dangerous job. I’m proud of my service to this country. I deserved better than I got last week.
Donald Trump announced a ban on qualified Americans like me from serving in the military. His ban affects all transgender American citizens. The president said that providing adequate health care to transgender service people is prohibitive, and that allowing transgender individuals in the military is a disruption.
Both claims are false. Studies by the Pentagon and independent Rand Corporation estimate that providing adequate health care to transgender military personnel can be done at minuscule cost.
Thousands of transgender Americans have proven that military readiness has nothing to do with gender identity. It has everything to do with personal drive and strength of body, heart and mind. It matters when soldiers are supported by their commanders and the citizens they protect.
The only disruption that my presence caused was to disrupt the Soviet Union’s plans to dominate Europe. My crewmembers knew I was trans. No one cared. We were there to do a job and we did it the best we could.
I was taught to be ready to destroy five Russian tanks before I died on the battlefield. I was good. I would have gotten my five. I will never forget my pride in how well my crew and I performed gunnery.
Transgender Americans are ready and eager to serve their country in every way, including every branch of the military. For many, the military offers a way out of poverty and opens opportunities for education, job training, access to healthcare and permanent housing.
It’s how I got my bachelor’s degree from the University of Washington Tacoma. Thank you, GI Bill!
Trump’s ban on transgender individuals serving in the military is shameful and based on bigotry and lies. He perpetuates myths and misinformation about transgender people. He hurts readiness when a strong, efficient military is vital.
Major US companies are defending us. The hashtag #LetThemServe is taking off. CEOs from Google, Facebook, Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Uber and SalesForce have stated that transgender Americans should be allowed to serve our country. Even Republican Congress members are openly opposed to Trump’s ban.
If transgender people will risk their lives to protect this country and if they can accomplish the mission, who would stand in their way? I don’t have space here to detail Trump’s pattern of falsehood and obfuscation. I’ll mention, however, that it’s egregious to be treated this way by a draft-dodger.
How many good Americans have died protecting our country with bone spurs in their feet? Our president’s behavior is hypocritical and venal.
Last week this man cynically targeted transgender people for political advantage. He doesn’t care how this affects thousands of current transgender Americans in uniform, or people who love them. Who knows who he will target next?
This discrimination cannot stand. Speak up! Contact the White House and say #LetThemServe. Stand with us for a strong military, one that is proud to take in all Americans who are qualified and willing to risk their lives to protect our country.
Kathryn Mahan of Puyallup is a mother of nine and a transgender veteran of the U.S. Army. She’s a board member of Tacoma Rainbow Center and volunteers for Gender Alliance of the South Sound.
Comments