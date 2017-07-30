The Five Spot: 5 can’t-miss pledges in Tacoma mayor election

Five campaign pledges we’d like to hear from Tacoma mayor candidates.
1 I will shut down Northwest Detention Center and replace it with the largest-ever McMenamins’ pub and hotel. Or if the McMenamin Brothers snub us again, the largest Chuck E. Cheese.
2 I will establish a strategic reserve of plastic grocery bags, for which I alone will hold the codes, in case of a regional dog-poop receptacle crisis.
3 I will work tirelessly to detach Tacoma’s identity from methanol, methamphetamine or anything else containing the letters “m-e-t-h.” (Methodists are OK on Sunday mornings.)
4 I will resign immediately if ever faced with abuse charges or any scandal that calls for a press conference at which a distinct mole on my private parts will be openly discussed.
5 I will do my level best to set Tacoma apart so that people stop confusing us with Seattle. (See above, No. 4.)
