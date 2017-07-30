Opinion

The Five Spot: 5 can’t-miss pledges in Tacoma mayor election

From the Editorial Board

July 30, 2017 4:24 PM

Five campaign pledges we’d like to hear from Tacoma mayor candidates.

1 I will shut down Northwest Detention Center and replace it with the largest-ever McMenamins’ pub and hotel. Or if the McMenamin Brothers snub us again, the largest Chuck E. Cheese.

2 I will establish a strategic reserve of plastic grocery bags, for which I alone will hold the codes, in case of a regional dog-poop receptacle crisis.

3 I will work tirelessly to detach Tacoma’s identity from methanol, methamphetamine or anything else containing the letters “m-e-t-h.” (Methodists are OK on Sunday mornings.)

4 I will resign immediately if ever faced with abuse charges or any scandal that calls for a press conference at which a distinct mole on my private parts will be openly discussed.

5 I will do my level best to set Tacoma apart so that people stop confusing us with Seattle. (See above, No. 4.)

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Gov. Inslee: Wages must be competitive at Western State

Gov. Inslee: Wages must be competitive at Western State 0:35

Gov. Inslee: Wages must be competitive at Western State
Governor Jay Inslee speaks to the News Tribune editorial board 13:49

Governor Jay Inslee speaks to the News Tribune editorial board
WATCH: Tacoma's Crystal Judson center representatives reflect on 10 years of work 1:17

WATCH: Tacoma's Crystal Judson center representatives reflect on 10 years of work

View More Video