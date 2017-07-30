Imagination is not just child’s play; it’s survival

One of my favorite things is watching my two-year-old son play when he doesn’t know I’m watching. The imagination of a toddler – of anyone – is something to behold.
Sometimes my boy catches me and says “no daddy – go bye bye” as though I might witness some ancient magic he doesn’t want to divulge. As though my presence is a barrier to him entering fully into the world of his making.
I was also an imaginative child and have since used my imagination to create community, organizations, stories and poems.
My partner Holly was an imaginative child and has used her imagination to create images, objects, spaces and environments as an artist and designer.
We run in circles of so many imaginative people – artists, musicians, writers, storytellers, builders and makers – that sometimes I forget the imagination isn’t just the tool of artisans and wordsmiths. It is part of everyone and everything we call reality at any given moment.
According to author and historian Yuval Harari, the key to humans’ evolutionary dominance was our abilities to spread out from Africa and organize and colonize in large numbers. Harari argues the key to this spreading out and organizing was and is our unique ability to cooperate flexibly and in large numbers.
Other species can do one or the other. Bees can cooperate in large numbers, but not flexibly, because their cooperation is too rigid. Other mammals like dolphins are highly social and can cooperate flexibly, but not in large numbers because their cooperation is reliant upon intimacy and trust between a few.
Harari believes it’s our imagination that allows us to do both. For all other species, language and communication is used solely to describe reality; humans use language to create new fictional stories, and those become our reality.
Think about it. Every movement, political philosophy, economic system, religion, nation-state or corporation was at one point, in its genesis moment, a new fictional idea supported by a story that was not yet reality.
Someone had to communicate it to others, at which point it was embraced in large numbers. Of course, as we get further and further away from the genesis moment of that creation, the harder it is for us to see that it was once fiction — and perhaps still is.
The bottom line is that our imagination is a powerful thing, perhaps the most powerful thing. It is not wielded by artists alone, but by executives, scientists, spiritual leaders, politicians, postal carriers and even historians like Harari.
What we imagine can either serve the common good or be used to destroy it.
When my son catches me watching him in his world of make believe, my presence pulls him out of that place. I don’t want to be a barrier, not in his innocent play nor in society as a whole.
In that respect, I realize my roles as father and citizen are similar.
My son reminds me of the incredible power of imagination. His fictional realities teach me to challenge the ones we’ve embraced as just “the way things are,” and to challenge the manufactured narratives that bring us closer to annihilation than enlightenment.
Follow stories back to their genesis. Do the hard and courageous work of critical thinking and soul searching. Decide what to hold on to and what to let go of.
To do so takes great imagination. The kind cultivated in the hearts and minds of my children and yours.
Tad Monroe of Tacoma is a consultant, storyteller and creative entrepreneur. He is one of six reader columnists who write for this page. Reach him by email at 253tad@gmail.com
