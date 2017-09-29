Nice folks like Minnijean make bad folks nobodies

New York Gov. W. Averell Harriman passes out awards to nine black students who were the first to attend Central High School in Little Rock, Arkansas, including Minnijean Brown (directly to his right). “I’m a nice person. Once they get to know me, they’ll see I’m OK,” Brown said years later, recalling her thoughts upon entering the newly desegregated school. Hans von Nolde AP file photo, 1958