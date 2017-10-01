Opinion

The Five Spot: 5 Seahawks locker room talking points about anthem

From the Editorial Board

October 01, 2017 4:03 PM

Five things possibly overheard in Seahawks locker room while they waited out the national anthem before Tennessee game.

1 “Oh say, can you see ... that roll of athletic tape on the training table? Pass it over here, would ya?”

2 “Sorry, Russell, but this could damage your squeaky-clean advertising image. Not to mention your 2032 presidential campaign.”

3 “I heard the Mariners thought about doing an anthem protest their last week of the season. But no fans showed up to notice if they did.”

4 “It’s cool that NFL execs and owners have our backs in this moment. If only they cared about our brains in 20 years.”

5 “Look on the bright side: If we keep playing as lousy as we started, we won’t have to go to the White House and kiss up to President Trump.”

