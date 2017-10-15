Seven-time winner Joel Holland of Sumner poses with his 2017 champion gourd in Half Moon Bay, California.
Opinion

The Five Spot: 5 creative Tacoma uses of record-setting pumpkin

From the Editorial Board

October 15, 2017 4:32 PM

Five possible uses for the world’s largest pumpkin, produced by Pierce County grower Joel Holland.

1 Make enough pumpkin pie for Thanksgiving dessert at Tacoma Rescue Mission and at the city’s stability shelter in the Dome District.

2 Display it for crowds along the Foss Waterway and watch it gradually deflate, like what happened in June with the world’s largest rubber duck.

3 Move it to the Blair-Hylebos Peninsula at the Port of Tacoma as a peace-offering replacement for the world’s largest methanol plant.

4 Hollow it out, move it to the Proctor District and advertise it as a studio apartment renting for $1,200 a month.

5 Retire it from competition with dignity and, like a champion racehorse, let it live out its days as a stud for other giant pumpkins.

