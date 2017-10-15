The Five Spot: 5 creative Tacoma uses of record-setting pumpkin

Five possible uses for the world’s largest pumpkin, produced by Pierce County grower Joel Holland.
1 Make enough pumpkin pie for Thanksgiving dessert at Tacoma Rescue Mission and at the city’s stability shelter in the Dome District.
2 Display it for crowds along the Foss Waterway and watch it gradually deflate, like what happened in June with the world’s largest rubber duck.
3 Move it to the Blair-Hylebos Peninsula at the Port of Tacoma as a peace-offering replacement for the world’s largest methanol plant.
4 Hollow it out, move it to the Proctor District and advertise it as a studio apartment renting for $1,200 a month.
5 Retire it from competition with dignity and, like a champion racehorse, let it live out its days as a stud for other giant pumpkins.
