What can Tacoma do to entice Amazon here? Let us count the ways. Bruce Kendall, president and CEO for the Economic Development Board for Tacoma-Pierce County, is gung-ho about our chances. Here, he flashes his best Five Spot salute.
What can Tacoma do to entice Amazon here? Let us count the ways. Bruce Kendall, president and CEO for the Economic Development Board for Tacoma-Pierce County, is gung-ho about our chances. Here, he flashes his best Five Spot salute. News Tribune photo
What can Tacoma do to entice Amazon here? Let us count the ways. Bruce Kendall, president and CEO for the Economic Development Board for Tacoma-Pierce County, is gung-ho about our chances. Here, he flashes his best Five Spot salute. News Tribune photo

Opinion

The Five Spot: 5 sweeteners for Tacoma’s Amazon HQ2 bid

From the Editorial Board

October 22, 2017 4:43 PM

Five last-minute, can’t-miss revisions to Tacoma’s bid for the second Amazon headquarters.

1 Every Amazon employee welcomed to town with Almond Roca heart gift tin. Inside five of them: golden tickets for a backstage Brown & Haley tour.

2 Slogan used throughout PowerPoint presentation: “Nobody’s better at playing second fiddle to Seattle than we are.” (Rejected slogan: “We make No. 2 into an art form.”)

3 Emphasize repeatedly that we have light rail; leave out part about it being a detached line that goes back and forth over the same 1.6-mile track.

4 Never mind Tacoma’s $12 minimum wage. Point out that we actually have the country’s cheapest labor force ($1 a day or less at Northwest Detention Center).

5 Enlist former Mayor Bill Baarsma to schmooze Amazon executives with a night of tequila shots and Tacoma historical trivia.

And a bonus online-only Sixth Spot!:

6 In same way that King and Snohomish counties teamed up for joint bid, Tacoma announces it will combine firepower with Parkland.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Gov. Inslee: Wages must be competitive at Western State

    Gov. Jay Inslee, on a visit with The News Tribune's editorial board, talks about the importance of raising state employee pay, specifically at Western State Hospital.

Gov. Inslee: Wages must be competitive at Western State

Gov. Inslee: Wages must be competitive at Western State 0:35

Gov. Inslee: Wages must be competitive at Western State
Governor Jay Inslee speaks to the News Tribune editorial board 13:49

Governor Jay Inslee speaks to the News Tribune editorial board
WATCH: Tacoma's Crystal Judson center representatives reflect on 10 years of work 1:17

WATCH: Tacoma's Crystal Judson center representatives reflect on 10 years of work

View More Video