The Five Spot: 5 sweeteners for Tacoma’s Amazon HQ2 bid

Five last-minute, can’t-miss revisions to Tacoma’s bid for the second Amazon headquarters.
1 Every Amazon employee welcomed to town with Almond Roca heart gift tin. Inside five of them: golden tickets for a backstage Brown & Haley tour.
2 Slogan used throughout PowerPoint presentation: “Nobody’s better at playing second fiddle to Seattle than we are.” (Rejected slogan: “We make No. 2 into an art form.”)
3 Emphasize repeatedly that we have light rail; leave out part about it being a detached line that goes back and forth over the same 1.6-mile track.
4 Never mind Tacoma’s $12 minimum wage. Point out that we actually have the country’s cheapest labor force ($1 a day or less at Northwest Detention Center).
5 Enlist former Mayor Bill Baarsma to schmooze Amazon executives with a night of tequila shots and Tacoma historical trivia.
And a bonus online-only Sixth Spot!:
6 In same way that King and Snohomish counties teamed up for joint bid, Tacoma announces it will combine firepower with Parkland.
