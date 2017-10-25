Our 2017 election endorsements, revisited

Here are the recommendations from the The News Tribune Editorial Board for the general election Nov. 7, 2017, with links to our previously published full-length endorsements. We focused on Pierce County’s largest cities this year, plus the Port of Tacoma and two special legislative contests.
As part of our vetting process, the Editorial Board interviewed the candidates and their opponents. For the first time this fall, we also partnered with a third-party screening nonprofit, CandidateVerification, to conduct voluntary background checks on candidates.
City of Tacoma
Mayor: Victoria Woodards.
City Council District 2: Robert Thoms.
City Council District 4: Kevin Grossman.
City Council District 5: Chris Beale.
City Council at-large Position 6: Lillian Hunter.
Port of Tacoma
Commission Positions 1,2 and 4: John McCarthy, Dick Marzano, Don Meyer.
Metro Parks Tacoma
Commission Position 4: Andrea Smith.
City of Lakewood
City Council Positions 1, 2 and 5: Mary Moss, Mike Brandstetter, John Simpson.
City of Puyallup
City Council Districts 1, 2 and 3: Jim Kastama, Heather Shadko, Julie Door.
Legislative District 31
Senate: Neither candidate endorsed.
House Position 2: Morgan Irwin.
