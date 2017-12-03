Would a bigger gavel help Chairman Doug Richardson regain control of loose-cannon Pierce County Council members?
The Five Spot: 5 ideas for a less embarrassing Pierce County Council

From the Editorial Board

December 03, 2017 04:09 PM

Five ways to restore order to Pierce County Council meetings (i.e., settle disruptive blowups between Pam Roach and Rick Talbert).

1 A Hamilton-Burr-style duel at dawn outside county-city building, with middle fingers replacing pistols. Mark off ten paces, turn and draw!

2 A time-out room for politicians who won’t play nice. Solitary confinement cell next door at county jail could work.

3 A swear jar in council chambers. Escalating fines for each offense starting at $100.

4 Karaoke sing-off at Bob’s Java Jive. (He sings: “She drives me crazy.” She sings: “I make a fool of myself.” Then a closing duet: “Why can’t we be friends.”)

5 Make combatants stay after class, stand at chalkboard and write 100 times: “I will not flip the bird, curse or waste time on juvenile behavior.”

