Want to be a TNT reader columnist? Apply by Jan. 8

Since 2000, we’ve reserved a spot on our Monday opinion pages for a rotating panel of four to six local columnists. Now it’s time to invite readers to apply for our 2018 roster of writers.
We are looking for talented contributors who represent the diversity of South Sound residents. Applicants should submit two freshly written sample columns, each 500 to 700 words. Include a cover letter telling us a bit about yourself and how to contact you during the day.
Samples should be personal essays grounded in first-hand experience and observation, not commentary on national or political issues.
Successful applicants will have a strong voice and engage readers with use of such techniques as characterization, narrative, precise detail, humor, vignettes or wordplay. (Not necessarily all of the above.)
Only email submissions will be considered. Submit them to karen.irwin@thenewstribune.com.
Put “Reader columnist” in the subject line. The deadline is Jan. 8.
