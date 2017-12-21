Lack of train control system on Tacoma route unacceptable

More Videos 1:28 Seahawks coach Pete Carroll talks after practice before heading to Dallas Pause 2:56 Amtrak train was going 80 on a 30-mph track, according to NTSB 1:39 Lacey Shop with a Cop 2017 2:41 Emerald Ridge Mosiah Nasili-Liu is school’s first Pac-12 player 1:06 Highlights from NTSB press conference on Amtrak derailment 4:43 Highlights as Adam Weissenfels leads Richland to 4A title win over Woodinville, 28-21 0:52 Reaction to Main & Vine's pending closure 0:55 Here’s what Jake Browning had to say about the Penn State secondary 0:55 'Multiple fatalities' on derailed Amtrak train 0:28 Two teens shot behind King County Aquatic Center Video Link copy Embed Code copy

See how the new train safety system works Prompted in part by a Southern California commuter train crash that killed 25 people, the federal government is requiring railroads to install a new GPS-based safety system on trains and tracks to make them safer. Here’s a look at how the system, known as Positive Train Control, works. Prompted in part by a Southern California commuter train crash that killed 25 people, the federal government is requiring railroads to install a new GPS-based safety system on trains and tracks to make them safer. Here’s a look at how the system, known as Positive Train Control, works. Metrolink/nc3d

