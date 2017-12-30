All is quiet on New Year’s Day? Not if U2 were to announce concert(s) at the Tacoma Dome in 2018. That’s one of several headlines we’d like to see this year. Here, drummer Larry Mullen Jr. and Bono perform onstage during U2’s "Joshua Tree Tour 2017" last May at CenturyLink Field in Seattle.
Opinion

News Tribune headlines we’d like to see in 2018

From the Editorial Board

December 30, 2017 02:01 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Trump makes first WA state visit as president

Calls Mt. Rainier ‘y-u-u-ge’ national treasure, declares end to refugee ban

Sound Transit: Jim Merritt was right, we can bring light rail to Tacoma 5 years early

Year of the Dog results in good home for every canine at Tacoma-Pierce Humane Society

Tacoma behavioral health hospital opens on time

U2 takes page from Garth Brooks, holds five concerts at Tacoma Dome

Bono gives several shoutouts to Tacoma, ignores Seattle

Legislature cries “uncle,” agrees to stop hiding emails, calendars, etc., from public

Tacoma homelessness down 95 percent

Officials coin new term ‘homefullness’

Rain holds off for Mariners World Series champions parade

Brown & Haley plans liquefied natural chocolate storage facility

Port of Tacoma announces new line of container ships will run on LNC

US goes 6 months without mass shooting; crime experts baffled

Israeli-Palestinian, Tacoma-Ruston peace accords signed

Amazon stunner: We will build HQ2 in Eatonville

