The Five Spot: 5 exceptional South Sounders we lost in 2017

Five of the many South Sound residents who died in 2017 and will be missed in 2018.
1 Melanie Dressel, who died in February at age 64. She built Columbia Bank into a Tacoma business cornerstone and Northwest financial powerhouse.
2 Logan Lewis, who died in March at age 15. The Puyallup boy’s long fight against neuroblastoma helped raise more than $100,000 for other kids trying to beat cancer.
3 Wilburn K. Ross, who died in May at age 94. The DuPont man received the Medal of Honor for single-handedly repelling waves of German soldiers in World War II.
4 Dawn Lucien, who died in June at age 91. The “Grande Dame” of Tacoma was the widwife for downtown’s rebirth in the 1990s and championed the founding of UWT.
5 Morris McCollum, who died in July at age 90. The Hilltop clothier known as Mr. Mac was a font of history and a neighborhood fixture in good times and bad.
