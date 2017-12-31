New Year’s Day, like Memorial Day, is a touch point for people we have lost.
New Year’s Day, like Memorial Day, is a touch point for people we have lost. John Sleezer AP file photo
New Year’s Day, like Memorial Day, is a touch point for people we have lost. John Sleezer AP file photo

Opinion

The Five Spot: 5 exceptional South Sounders we lost in 2017

From the Editorial Board

December 31, 2017 04:58 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Five of the many South Sound residents who died in 2017 and will be missed in 2018.

1 Melanie Dressel, who died in February at age 64. She built Columbia Bank into a Tacoma business cornerstone and Northwest financial powerhouse.

2 Logan Lewis, who died in March at age 15. The Puyallup boy’s long fight against neuroblastoma helped raise more than $100,000 for other kids trying to beat cancer.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

3 Wilburn K. Ross, who died in May at age 94. The DuPont man received the Medal of Honor for single-handedly repelling waves of German soldiers in World War II.

4 Dawn Lucien, who died in June at age 91. The “Grande Dame” of Tacoma was the widwife for downtown’s rebirth in the 1990s and championed the founding of UWT.

5 Morris McCollum, who died in July at age 90. The Hilltop clothier known as Mr. Mac was a font of history and a neighborhood fixture in good times and bad.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Gov. Inslee: Wages must be competitive at Western State

    Gov. Jay Inslee, on a visit with The News Tribune's editorial board, talks about the importance of raising state employee pay, specifically at Western State Hospital.

Gov. Inslee: Wages must be competitive at Western State

Gov. Inslee: Wages must be competitive at Western State 0:35

Gov. Inslee: Wages must be competitive at Western State
Governor Jay Inslee speaks to the News Tribune editorial board 13:49

Governor Jay Inslee speaks to the News Tribune editorial board
WATCH: Tacoma's Crystal Judson center representatives reflect on 10 years of work 1:17

WATCH: Tacoma's Crystal Judson center representatives reflect on 10 years of work

View More Video