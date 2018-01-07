Image courtesy of ABC Schoolhouse Rock
Opinion

The Five Spot: 5 bills state legislators may see this year ... or not

From the Editorial Board

January 07, 2018 04:22 PM

Five real and fake proposed laws already filed for the 2018 Washington Legislature, which starts Monday. Can you tell the difference?

1 Designating the pine mushroom as the official state fungus. (Real. House Bill 2365.)

2 Creating a task force to study capping the number of official state things, and another task force to study capping the number of task forces. (Fake.)

3 Establishing permissible methods of parking a motorcycle. (Real. Senate Bill 6070.)

4 Restricting firearms and dangerous weapons in early learning facilities. (Real. House Bill 2293.)

5 Restricting firearms and dangerous weapons at petting zoos, playgrounds, parent-toddler classes and all other blatantly obvious places they should never be allowed. (Fake.)

    So many people have misunderstood the law that the Washington State Patrol and Washington Traffic Safety Commission held a conference call Friday morning to answer questions about how the law works, and how you could get cited under it.

