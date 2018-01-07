The Five Spot: 5 bills state legislators may see this year ... or not

Five real and fake proposed laws already filed for the 2018 Washington Legislature, which starts Monday. Can you tell the difference?
1 Designating the pine mushroom as the official state fungus. (Real. House Bill 2365.)
2 Creating a task force to study capping the number of official state things, and another task force to study capping the number of task forces. (Fake.)
3 Establishing permissible methods of parking a motorcycle. (Real. Senate Bill 6070.)
4 Restricting firearms and dangerous weapons in early learning facilities. (Real. House Bill 2293.)
5 Restricting firearms and dangerous weapons at petting zoos, playgrounds, parent-toddler classes and all other blatantly obvious places they should never be allowed. (Fake.)
