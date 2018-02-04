Lin-Manuel Miranda, shown here performing as Alexander Hamilton at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in New York City, will not play the role in the Seattle road show. But we can think of at least five reasons to go anyway.
Opinion

The Five Spot: 5 reasons to get a ticket for “Hamilton” in Seattle

By The News Tribune Editorial Board

February 04, 2018 04:13 PM

Five reasons you absolutely, positively can’t miss seeing the touring production of “Hamilton,” which plays in Seattle Feb. 6-March 18.

1 It’s hands down the best musical tribute to a U.S. treasury secretary ever — until next year’s Tacoma Little Theater world premiere of “Mnuchin: An American Legend.”

2 It’s the musical theater equivalent of hosting a World Series. And God knows we’ll never have one of those here.

3 What better way to observe Black History Month than an authentic hip-hop encounter with Washington, Jefferson and other black founding fathers.

4 How wildly popular is the show? In the climactic scene, Aaron Burr challenges Hamilton to a pistol duel, and the winner gets “Hamilton” tickets.

5 President Donald Trump, perhaps disappointed to learn he’s not in the show, mocked it as “highly overrated.” Enough said.

