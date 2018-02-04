The Five Spot: 5 reasons to get a ticket for “Hamilton” in Seattle

Five reasons you absolutely, positively can’t miss seeing the touring production of “Hamilton,” which plays in Seattle Feb. 6-March 18.
1 It’s hands down the best musical tribute to a U.S. treasury secretary ever — until next year’s Tacoma Little Theater world premiere of “Mnuchin: An American Legend.”
2 It’s the musical theater equivalent of hosting a World Series. And God knows we’ll never have one of those here.
3 What better way to observe Black History Month than an authentic hip-hop encounter with Washington, Jefferson and other black founding fathers.
4 How wildly popular is the show? In the climactic scene, Aaron Burr challenges Hamilton to a pistol duel, and the winner gets “Hamilton” tickets.
5 President Donald Trump, perhaps disappointed to learn he’s not in the show, mocked it as “highly overrated.” Enough said.
