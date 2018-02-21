Try enforcing existing gun laws before launching new ones

In this Jan. 12, 2018 photo, a woman wears a gun in a holster next to two copies of the U.S. Constitution during a gun rights rally at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. A Washington state Legislature Senate committee held a public hearing Monday, Jan. 15, on several bills related to guns, including measures to prohibit high-capacity magazines and to ban so-called bump stocks, trigger modification devices designed to increase the rate of fire of a firearm. Ted S. Warren AP