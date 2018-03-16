Sex harassment shadows my whole working life

I got my first job bagging groceries at the neighborhood grocery store and had my first experience with workplace harassment just after my 16th birthday.
Almost immediately, the manager, a man in his late 30s, began initiating inappropriate conversations.
He would ask questions about my sexual experience, share tips he wanted me to tell my boyfriend, give me shoulder massages and comment on my body.
I was so excited to have my first job that I ignored my discomfort. And for me, like many women, this discomfort became normal. In nearly every job I have had, I’ve experienced this same discomfort at one point or another.
Never miss a local story.
After college I moved into political work, and that same harassment had woven itself into the workplace in more subtle ways.
It came in the form of unwanted text messages, hugs that were too intimate and lasted too long, and compliments that would be thoughtful if coming from my partner but had the opposite impact when bestowed by an acquaintance.
Women are conditioned to question our feelings and blame ourselves for unwanted advances. Like many women, I laughed along with jokes or shrugged off sexual comments to avoid being called a prude or passed over for promotion.
I came to expect a certain level of discomfort and made peace with the understanding that I wouldn’t feel safe anywhere.
In 2011, I went to work in Olympia as assistant to state Rep. Laurie Jinkins of Tacoma. It was a dream job and the start to my professional career.
Within weeks, my starry-eyed optimism had vanished. It was replaced with lists of legislative members to avoid, instructions that elevators weren’t safe and sexual comments from lobbyists, legislators and fellow staff.
Almost every woman I worked with in Olympia has experienced harassment or assault, but the understanding was that if this happened to you, you shouldn’t tell anyone.
Female staff were given the implicit message that they had no power and no voice and that if they spoke out they would need to find another job. Working for a supportive legislator I knew would stand by me was the only reason I stayed past those first few weeks.
Back at that first job at the grocery store, the harassment escalated and I decided my only choice was to quit. Luckily for me, the female store manager’s response to my resignation was: if I was quitting because my supervisor had made me uncomfortable, then I wasn’t going to be the one to go.
She believed me, took action and in doing so created a safe workplace.
Nearly two decades later, little has changed, and I’ve found myself in a position where I’m telling my story again.
I am proud to be standing alongside brave women who were interviewed in a recent News Tribune article outlining persistent and unacceptable behavior by a local legislator, and I hope this story will have the same outcome.
We shouldn’t be the ones to go.
The #Metoo movement has provided women the space to share their experiences, receive support and see consequences for those who have harassed and assaulted them. It is giving all of us the opportunity to create new environments where no level of discomfort or lack of safety is considered acceptable.
We have to start by believing women when they tell us someone’s behavior is making them uncomfortable. We have to understand sexual harassment comes in many forms, some more subtle and hard to prove than others.
We have to believe women whether they are making an anonymous report or going on record in the newspaper. And most importantly, we have to believe them enough to take action, make clear there will be consequences and pave the way for others to come forward.
Jessica Gavre is an activist who advocates for women’s and LGBTQ rights. She’s the development director at the YWCA Pierce County and lives in Tacoma’s Hilltop neighborhood. Reach her by email at jessicagavre@hotmail.com
Comments