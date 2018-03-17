Fear makes case for arming Tacoma’s school patrol

For more than 20 years patrol officers employed by Tacoma Public Schools carried firearms to protect the district’s students and staff, but right before the 2017-18 academic year, TPS Superintendent Carla Santorno made the decision to take the guns away.
An insurance review sparked the change, but TPS confirms the decision to disarm their nine POs had nothing to do with budget concerns. Santorno didn’t want these officers, whose job it is to maintain discipline and patrol the periphery of school campuses, to carry weapons.
As TPS Director of Communications Dan Voelpel explained: “If something happens at one of our schools that requires someone to draw a gun, she [Santorno] wants it to be a highly trained Tacoma Police Officer.”
After Santorno made the decision, she consulted with Tacoma Chief of Police Donald Ramsdell who expressed his support.
Never miss a local story.
Our editorial board has mixed feelings over the Tacoma decision.
In the aftermath of the Florida school-shooting that killed 17 people and injured dozens of others, one could argue that arming the district’s patrol officers might provide an armed defender at a time when seconds saves lives. Most school shootings last five minutes or less.
We like the idea of armed security officers walking school hallways and cafeterias better than President Trump’s proposal to arm teachers — an idea that was wisely rejected wholesale by Santorno and most educators nationwide.
We might be even more comfortable rearming TPS patrol officers if their mandatory training was ramped up to 750 hours from 250. That certainly would strengthen the argument in this time of heightened anxiety and fear.
But we’re more comfortable with the fully trained and armed police officers who are resource officers assigned to some Tacoma schools.
It’s barely been a month since 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz took his easily purchased AR-15 and opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School; it’s safe to say the whole nation is still reeling in the aftershock.
The Washington Legislature did us no favors by failing to restrict the sale of AR-15s to people 21 and older. Centrist Democrats and a united Republican minority refused to pass measures they said infringed on Second Amendment rights.
But cries for hardening schools against killers like Cruz come from both sides of the gun-control debate. Teachers, school administrators, parents and students are asking for things like ballistic glass, bulletproof whiteboards, emergency buttons and metal detectors.
Certainly anxiety over repeated school shootings played a part in motivating Wednesday’s nationwide class walkout that included hundreds of South Sound students who stood in the open air with signs held high. They chanted for school safety and stronger gun legislation.
And who can blame them for wanting it to be more difficult for mass shooters to obtain weapons that could kill them?
Students should worry about homework, not guns and not hiding places.
Today, when parents drop their kids off at school, fear is never far. Could this happen here?
Three days after the Parkland shooting, Guard Dog Security, a personal defense company, sold out of their entire inventory of bulletproof backpacks.
But here’s some good news: Tacoma Public Schools and the Tacoma Police Department have a strong relationship.
Since the Foss High School shooting in 2007, TPS has collaborated closely with law enforcement, conducting active shooter drills in vacant schools and lockdown drills four times per year.
Security patrol officers are just one level of security. TPS also has school-based campus security officers and it pays five Tacoma Police Officers to serve full-time in five of the comprehensive high schools.
More can always be done, which is why Superintendent Santorno will be asking the TPS School Board to shift school funding from planned construction projects to improving safety systems.
In the meantime, the Tacoma Police Department will be making their own list for short-term and long-term security improvements.
It’s unlikely the nine patrol officers employed by TPS will get their guns back, though their union representative, Margaret Englund, said the patrol officers are fighting the decision, saying they were stripped of the biggest item that protected them.
The issue will go before a hearing examiner in April and a final decision will be made in the following months.
Until then, the district’s official position stands resolute: they believe the dangers of arming their patrol officers far outweighs the benefits.
As Dan Voepel said, “We are experts in the education business – not experts in the business of running an armed police department.”
And the truth is there are no watertight solutions when it comes to school safety. Armed deputies outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School did not stop Cruz from carrying out his killing spree.
While we remain skeptical, in this age of fear, we understand why armed patrol officers (especially with more mandatory training) might give students and parents a greater feeling of safety.
Comments