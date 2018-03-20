State takes bold action for endangered Pacific salmon

We’ll cut to the moral of the story straightaway: Don’t mess with Puget Sound’s Pacific Salmon. It’s a lesson Cooke Aquaculture Pacific had to learn the hard way.
Cooke is the largest producer of farmed Atlantic salmon in the U.S. Two years ago it purchased Icicle Seafoods, a company operating in Puget Sound for more than 30 years.
Cooke, a multibillion-dollar Canadian company, is responsible for last summer’s release of tens of thousands of nonnative fish into the San Juan waterways. The penned fish were close to harvest, but instead of ending up on dinner plates, they escaped into the Salish Sea, where they could mingle and cause damage to wild Pacific Salmon.
The state Department of Ecology called the invasive salmon a “pollutant” and fined the company $332,000. A slap with a wet fish would have hurt more.
What does pack a punch is Washington’s new law banning open-net fish farming. The Cypress Island incident spurred the 2018 Legislature to pass, and Gov. Jay Inslee to sign, a measure that makes a strong statement about protecting endangered Pacific salmon.
Lawmakers debated long and hard whether to keep the decades-long aquaculture enterprise — shutting down an established employer should never be taken lightly — but wisely voted to take no further risks with our marine environment.
As of 2022, when current leases expire, Washington will no longer rent out state waters to any operation growing nonnative fish. California, Oregon and Alaska already ban this kind of open-water farming.
Joel Richardson, vice president of Cooke, told lawmakers the action would strip the company of its $76 million investment in the state. Perhaps it should have spent more of that investment on timely upkeep of its substandard net system.
The San Juan site was not the only one in disrepair. In December, Commissioner of Public Lands Hillary Franz terminated Cooke’s lease at its Port Angeles site for similar issues. Cooke was also fined for water-quality violations at its Bainbridge Island net pen facility.
Explanation for how the salmon escaped last August was fishy from the start. Cooke originally blamed strong currents for releasing “several thousand” Atlantic salmon. (A number that turned out to be 263,000.) Cooke even blamed last summer’s solar eclipse.
But records filed by the company with state and federal regulators point to longer-term infrastructure problems. Months before the steel net pen systems gave way, Cooke applied for a permit to strengthen and update its Anacortes site, noting accelerating corrosion and “signs of excess wear.”
In short, Cooke knew the system was nearing the end of its service life.
We wish good fortune, and even better stewardship, to the company as it focuses on enterprises in Europe, South America, Japan and the eastern United States. But the industry has worn out its welcome here.
Commercially bred nonnative salmon spread disease and have been known to eat juvenile native salmon. They weaken Pacific stocks through crossbreeding, and resulting hybrids have a difficult time surviving.
It’s why the Lummi Nation declared a state of emergency when Cooke’s nets collapsed. Tribal fishing boats chased down Atlantic salmon and caught more than 400,000 pounds.
The state also issued a come-and-get-‘em invitation to anglers near and far: Fugitive fish were found as far away as coastal Vancouver and Seattle.
Famed Northwest chef Tom Douglas joined the outcry and refused to serve farmed salmon in his restaurants.
But it was Jeremiah Julius, Lummi chairman, who, when speaking to state lawmakers, captured the state’s sentiment perfectly:
“This is the Evergreen state. We support the gift we all share here. This is what Washington State stands for and is known for: wild, native salmon.”
