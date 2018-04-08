The Five Spot: 5 great things about Tacoma, Seattle baseball

Five reasons to love the arrival of baseball season in the Northwest, even if you don’t love baseball.
1 The sight of wet grass, taste of wet hot dogs and smell of wet reindeer mascot fur at Cheney Stadium, where the roof is always wide open.
2 Random encounters and selfie opportunities with Tacoma’s most famous celebrity, Sonics Guy.
3 Minor-league baseball in Tacoma is cheap, accessible and the perfect metaphor for all our local young talent getting sucked north to Seattle.
4 The dewy-eyed innocence of children going to their first big-league game and kneeling for their first big-league national anthem.
5 One’s heart swells with patriotism watching Mariners pitcher James Paxton get dive-bombed by a bald eagle.
