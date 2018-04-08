More Videos

Trump facing legal cases from three women

Driving seems to be the last thing on these motorists' minds

Gov. Inslee: Wages must be competitive at Western State

Governor Jay Inslee speaks to the News Tribune editorial board

WATCH: Tacoma's Crystal Judson center representatives reflect on 10 years of work

VIDEO: Idea for a community center in Tacoma's East Side is born

Body shop fire destroys at least four trucks

Amtrak train stopped after hitting, killing dog on tracks near Titlow

Tacoma celebrates 85th annual Daffodil Parade

Homeowner tours wrecked Federal Way property following deadly shootout

While the national anthem was being played before the Seattle Mariners' opener against the Minnesota Twins, a bald eagle landed on pitcher James Paxton's shoulders. Brad Kuehn via Storyful
The Five Spot: 5 great things about Tacoma, Seattle baseball

By The News Tribune Editorial Board

April 08, 2018 04:00 PM

Five reasons to love the arrival of baseball season in the Northwest, even if you don’t love baseball.



1 The sight of wet grass, taste of wet hot dogs and smell of wet reindeer mascot fur at Cheney Stadium, where the roof is always wide open.

2 Random encounters and selfie opportunities with Tacoma’s most famous celebrity, Sonics Guy.

3 Minor-league baseball in Tacoma is cheap, accessible and the perfect metaphor for all our local young talent getting sucked north to Seattle.

4 The dewy-eyed innocence of children going to their first big-league game and kneeling for their first big-league national anthem.

5 One’s heart swells with patriotism watching Mariners pitcher James Paxton get dive-bombed by a bald eagle.

